Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant.

The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

