US Markets
REGN

Regeneron says antibody therapy has lower potency against Omicron

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant. The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Thursday its COVID-19 antibody therapy has diminished potency against the Omicron variant.

The drugmaker said the currently authorized therapy, REGEN-COV, is still active against Delta, which currently is the most prevalent variant in the U.S.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular