Regeneron, Sanofi Withdraw SBLA For Libtayo To Treat Advanced Cervical Cancer

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN), and French drug maker Sanofi, said Friday that they voluntarily withdrew the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA, filed for Libtayo or Cemiplimab-rwlc, as a second-line treatment for advanced cervical cancer.

The move follows after the both parties and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were not able to align on certain post-marketing studies. However, the discussions on the drug are continuing with regulatory authorities outside of the U.S.

"Libtayo is a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation," the companies said in a joint statement. Libtayo is currently prescribed for certain patients with advanced basal cell carcinoma (BCC), advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), and advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The drug is also currently being investigated in trials as a monotherapy, as well as in combination with either conventional or novel therapeutic approaches for other solid tumors and blood cancers.

However, the companies added that these potential uses are investigational, and their safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Libtayo was invented using Regeneron's proprietary VelocImmune technology, is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration.

