Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw FDA application for Libtayo use in cervical cancer

Leroy Leo Reuters
Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O and its partner Sanofi SASY.PA said on Friday they voluntarily withdrew their application with the U.S. health regulator for additional use of anti-cancer drug Libtayo as second-line treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer.

