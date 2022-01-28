Regeneron, Sanofi withdraw FDA application for Libtayo use in cervical cancer

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O and its partner Sanofi SASY.PA said on Friday they voluntarily withdrew their application with the U.S. health regulator for additional use of anti-cancer drug Libtayo as second-line treatment for patients with advanced cervical cancer.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com;))

