Regeneron, Sanofi to treat only 'critical' COVID-19 patients with arthritis drug

April 27 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O and Sanofi SA SASY.PA said on Monday they would continue a late-stage trial of their arthritis drug, Kevzara, in only COVID-19 patients who are critical, and discontinued the trial for those in the "severe" group.

The companies said their decision was based on early data.

Patients were classified as "severe" if they required oxygen supplementation without mechanical or high-flow oxygenation and "critical" if they required mechanical ventilation or high-flow oxygenation or required treatment in an intensive care unit.

