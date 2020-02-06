Regeneron, Sanofi To Restructure Antibody Collaboration For Kevzara, Praluent

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said it is continuing to work constructively with Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) to finalize its modified antibody agreement for Praluent and Kevzara, which it expects to be accretive in 2020.

Regeneron will provide financial guidance for full-year 2020 by the end of the first quarter due to the announcement regarding the intent to restructure the antibody collaboration.

