Regeneron, Sanofi Say Kevzara Will Now Only Be Tested in Sickest COVID-19 Patients

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) announced on Monday that a late-stage study evaluating Kevzara as a treatment for COVID-19 will be changed to only enroll COVID-19 patients in critical condition and only use a higher dose of the drug. The study previously included patients with severe cases of COVID-19 who weren't in critical condition and was testing two doses of Kevzara -- 200 milligrams and 400 milligrams.

Why the changes were made

The decision to make those changes came after the study's independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) reviewed data from the phase 2 part of the study along with preliminary data available from the phase 3 portion. The IDMC determined that Kevzara provided no clinical benefit compared to placebo for patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

However, patients in critical condition appeared to have more positive outcomes after taking Kevzara. The data also showed that patients who were administered the higher 400 mg dose of the drug appeared to achieve better outcomes than those on the lower dose.

What's next

Regeneron and Sanofi are continuing to enroll patients in the ongoing phase 3 portion of the study, which already includes more than 600 patients in critical condition. The companies expect to announce results from the study by June.

Another late-stage study of Kevzara is also being conducted internationally, with enrollment of patients underway in Canada, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Russia, and Spain. Regeneron and Sanofi anticipate reporting results from this second study in the third quarter.

10 stocks we like better than Sanofi

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sanofi wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.