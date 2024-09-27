Regeneron, Sanofi Say Dupixent Approved In China To Treat Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) Friday said the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China has approved Dupixent as an add-on maintenance treatment for adults with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) characterized by raised blood eosinophils.

The approval is based on results from the BOREAS and NOTUS Phase 3 studies, in which Dupixent significantly reduced exacerbations and improved lung function, compared to placebo. Improvements in health-related quality of life were also observed.

COPD is the most prevalent chronic respiratory disease in China, and is a priority within the government's Healthy China 2030 public health plan, the company said in a statement.

Dupixent for the treatment of COPD has been approved in more than 30 countries across the world, including the 27 countries in the European Union.

