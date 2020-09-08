Markets
Regeneron/Sanofi Reveal Promising Long-term Data Of Dupixent In Moderate-to-severe Asthma

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi's (SNY) Dupixent showed sustained improvement in lung function and reduction in severe exacerbations in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe asthma, as per new results from a phase III open-label extension trial.

Dupixent is already approved in the U.S. for use with other asthma medicines for the maintenance treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic or oral steroid dependent asthma in patients aged 12 years and older whose asthma is not controlled with their current asthma medicines. The phase III open-label extension trial, dubbed LIBERTY ASTHMA TRAVERSE OLE trial, involved 2,200 asthma patients who had previously participated in a controlled Dupixent clinical trial,and is the largest trial of a biologic medicine ever conducted in asthma.

According to the trial results, patients continued to experience improvement in lung function by 13-22% at 96 weeks, and they maintained a low rate of severe asthma attacks with an average of 0.31-0.35 events per year. In the year prior to commencing Dupixent trials, the rate of severe asthma attacks was 2.09-2.17 events per year, noted the companies.

