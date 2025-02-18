News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron & Sanofi : FDA Accepts Dupixent SBLA For Priority Review In Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment

February 18, 2025 — 01:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for Priority Review the supplemental Biologics License Application or sBLA for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat adults with bullous pemphigoid, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said in a statement.

Bullous pemphigoid is a chronic, debilitating and relapsing skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation characterized by intense itch and blisters, reddening of the skin and painful lesions.

If approved, Dupixent would be the first and only targeted medicine to treat bullous pemphigoid in the U.S.; The FDA decision is expected by June 20, 2025.

The priority review is granted based on positive pivotal results demonstrating significant improvements in sustained disease remission with Dupixent compared to placebo.

Priority Review is granted to regulatory applications seeking approval for therapies that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment, diagnosis or prevention of serious conditions. Dupixent was previously granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for Bullous pemphigoid, which applies to investigational medicines intended for the treatment of rare diseases that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the U.S.

Dupixent has received regulatory approvals in more than 60 countries in one or more indications including certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, eosinophilic esophagitis, prurigo nodularis, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in different age population.

Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

In addition to the currently approved indications, Regeneron and Sanofi are studying dupilumab in a broad range of diseases driven by type 2 inflammation or other allergic processes in Phase 3 trials, including chronic pruritus of unknown origin, bullous pemphigoid, and lichen simplex chronicus.

REGN closed Friday's regular trading at 673.60 down $0.67 or 0.10%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.