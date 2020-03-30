Regeneron, Sanofi Begin COVID-19 Clinical Program Outside Of U.S.

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) have treated the first patient, outside of the U.S., in their phase 2/3 trial evaluating the rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara in patients hospitalized with severe COVID-19.

This trial, initiated in Italy, Spain, Germany, France and Japan, is expected to enroll approximately 300 patients.

Earlier this month, the Companies initiated a phase 2/3 trial evaluating Kevzara in adult patients hospitalized with severe or critical COVID-19 in the U.S. This study is expected to enroll 400 patients.

