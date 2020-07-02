REGN

Regeneron, Sanofi arthritis drug fails late-stage study in COVID-19 patients

Ankur Banerjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi said on Thursday their rheumatoid arthritis drug Kevzara failed to meet the main goals of a late-stage study testing it in COVID-19 patients.

A separate Sanofi-led trial outside of the United States in hospitalized patients with severe and critical COVID-19 using a different dosing regimen is ongoing, the companies said.

The trial results come after a study in April showed that Kevzara may only help the sickest coronavirus patients.

