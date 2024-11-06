Regeneron, Sanofi announce EC approval for Dupixent

Regeneron (REGN) and Sanofi (SNY) announced that the European Commission, or EC, has approved Dupixent to treat eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE, in children as young as one year of age. Specifically, the approval covers children aged one to 11 years who weigh at least 15 kg and who are inadequately controlled by, intolerant to, or who are not candidates for conventional medicinal therapy. This expands the initial approval in the European Union, or EU, for EoE in adults and adolescents and makes Dupixent the first and only medicine indicated to treat these young patients. Dupixent is also approved in this young age group in the U.S. and Canada.

