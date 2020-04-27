Regeneron, Sanofi: Libtayo Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 3 Trial

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the primary endpoint of overall survival was met in a phase 3 trial comparing the PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo to platinum-doublet chemotherapy in patients with first-line locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that tested positive for PD-L1 in =50% of tumor cells. Libtayo decreased the risk of death by 32.4%, compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy.

The companies noted that, based on a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee to stop the trial early, the trial will be modified to allow all patients to receive Libtayo for the investigational use. Libtayo is being jointly developed and commercialized by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Regeneron and Sanofi plan regulatory submissions in 2020.

