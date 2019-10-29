Regeneron, Sanofi: European Commission Approves New Indication For Dupixent

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the European Commission has approved a new indication for Dupixent in chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis. Dupixent is now approved in the EU for three type 2 inflammatory diseases: severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis, severe asthma and moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Dupixent is a fully-human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 and interleukin-13 proteins. Dupilumab is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement. Dupixent was invented using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology, which uses a genetically-humanized mouse to produce optimized fully-human antibodies.

