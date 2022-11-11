Markets
REGN

Regeneron, Sanofi: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Dupixent In The EU

November 11, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Dupixent in the European Union to treat adults with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis who are candidates for systemic therapy. The positive CHMP opinion is supported by data from two Phase 3 trials, PRIME and PRIME2, the companies noted.

The European Commission is anticipated to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in the coming months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN
SNY
SNYNF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.