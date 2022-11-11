Regeneron, Sanofi: CHMP Recommends Approval Of Dupixent In The EU

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has adopted a positive opinion, recommending the approval of Dupixent in the European Union to treat adults with moderate-to-severe prurigo nodularis who are candidates for systemic therapy. The positive CHMP opinion is supported by data from two Phase 3 trials, PRIME and PRIME2, the companies noted.

The European Commission is anticipated to announce a final decision on the Dupixent application in the coming months.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.