Regeneron, Roche Collaborate To Manufacture And Distribute Investigational Drug For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) and Roche said Wednesday that they have collaborated to develop, manufacture and distribute REGN-COV2, Regeneron's investigational anti-viral antibody cocktail for the treatment and prevention of COVID-19 infection.

As per the deal, overall capacity of REGN-COV2 is expected to increase by at least three and a half times, substantially increasing the number of doses available to patients in the U.S. and around the world.

REGN-COV2 is currently being studied in two Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and in a Phase 3 trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.

If it proves safe and effective in clinical trials and regulatory approvals are granted, Regeneron will distribute and record sales for REGN-COV2 in the U.S. and Roche will be responsible for distribution outside the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, each company has committed to dedicate a certain manufacturing capacity to REGN-COV2 each year, and the collaborators have already begun the technology transfer process. Each company will bear its own distribution expenses in their designated territories.

Roche will be primarily responsible for securing regulatory approvals outside the U.S., following the initial European Medicines Agency approval, and conducting any additional studies specifically required for approval by regulators outside the U.S.

