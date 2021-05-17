US Markets
Regeneron resumes enrollment in lymphoma drug trials

Amruta Khandekar
May 17 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Monday it was resuming the enrollment of patients in two studies testing its experimental lymphoma drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to lift its partial clinical hold.

