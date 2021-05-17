Regeneron resumes enrollment in lymphoma drug trials

May 17 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Monday it was resuming the enrollment of patients in two studies testing its experimental lymphoma drug after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to lift its partial clinical hold.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

