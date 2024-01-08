Regeneron reports preliminary Q4 U.S. sales of Eylea at $1.46 bln

Corrects Eylea sales in headline and paragraph 1 to $1.46 billion from $1.34 billion

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Monday its franchise of eye drug Eylea recorded preliminary sales of $1.46 billion in the United States in the fourth quarter.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal last week pegged consensus Wall Street estimates for U.S. sales of Eylea at $1.53 billion.

The newer higher dose version of the drug generated about $123 million in sales in the quarter in the United States.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.