BioTech
REGN

Regeneron Reports Positive Results For Lynozyfic In AL Amyloidosis Trial

May 22, 2026 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) said its Phase 1/2 LINKER-AL2 trial showed encouraging results for Lynozyfic in patients with relapsed or refractory systemic amyloid light chain (AL) amyloidosis

Systemic AL amyloidosis is a rare blood disorder with no approved therapies after initial treatment fails.

The trial enrolled 20 patients, including 7 who received Lynozyfic 80 mg and 13 who received Lynozyfic 240 mg, with 60% previously treated with a daratumumab-containing regimen. With a median follow-up of 9.5 months, no dose-limiting toxicities were observed.

In the preliminary analysis, all 20 patients treated with Lynozyfic achieved a hematologic response. Among patients receiving the 80 mg dose, all seven achieved a very good partial response or better, including five complete responses, while all 13 patients in the 240 mg group achieved a complete response.

The company said responses were rapid and durable, with no hematologic progression reported among the 17 patients still enrolled in the trial. Involved free light chains normalized by day 15, while the median time to complete response was 47 days, indicating the treatment quickly eliminated the plasma cells producing the harmful proteins.

Lynozyfic also showed encouraging organ response activity, with renal improvement seen in 73% of evaluable patients and cardiac improvement in 50% of evaluable patients. No patients experienced major organ deterioration during the study.

The Phase 2 registrational portion of the trial is underway as part of a broader development program for Lynozyfic, which is already approved for certain adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.