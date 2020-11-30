Regeneron Reports Approval Of Dupixent In Europe For Children With Severe Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and Sanofi announced the European Commission has extended the marketing authorization for Dupixent (dupilumab) in the European Union to include children 6 to 11 years of age with severe atopic dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy.

"This approval for Dupixent in the EU represents a major advancement for children with severe atopic dermatitis and their families, who spend countless days and nights tending to their child's disease with few treatment options to help alleviate the debilitating symptoms," said George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

Dupixent is a fully-human monoclonal antibody, that was invented using Regeneron's VelocImmune technology. It is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi under a global collaboration agreement.

