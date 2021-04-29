Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $485 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.68% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.17% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.79, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.58 billion, up 41.09% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $46.46 per share and revenue of $12.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +47.63% and +41.82%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.67% higher within the past month. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.92.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow REGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

