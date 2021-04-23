Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $488.64, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 5.81% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.05% in that time.

REGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 6, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.79, up 33.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.58 billion, up 41.09% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $46.46 per share and revenue of $12.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +47.63% and +41.82%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.67% higher. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, REGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.68.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.51 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.