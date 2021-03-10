Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $467.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.16% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 0.8% in that time.

REGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, REGN is projected to report earnings of $10.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.62 billion, up 43.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $46.17 per share and revenue of $11.98 billion, which would represent changes of +46.71% and +41.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. REGN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that REGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.19 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.01.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

