Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $519.29, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.66%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.57%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 8.26% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 15.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from REGN as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $5.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.91 billion, up 11.65% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $26.42 per share and revenue of $7.90 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.09% and +0.47%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. REGN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, REGN is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.84.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.