Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $735.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 3.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.99% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Regeneron to post earnings of $9.76 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.81 billion, down 18.72% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $40.94 per share and revenue of $11.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.16% and -26.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher within the past month. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.35, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



