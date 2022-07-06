Regeneron (REGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $594.90, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 2.84% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.99% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 6.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.94 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 61.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.77 billion, down 46% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.38 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.24% and -28.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower within the past month. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Regeneron has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.08 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.19.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

