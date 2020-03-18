Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $485, moving -1.36% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 5.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 6.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 4.7%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 23.65% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 18.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 24.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from REGN as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $6.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 41.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.13 billion, up 24.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $29.18 per share and revenue of $8.90 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.28% and +13.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.09% higher. REGN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, REGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.84, which means REGN is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 0.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.