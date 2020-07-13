Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.8%: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $615.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.94%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 1.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.02% in that time.

REGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $6.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion, down 7.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $28.04 per share and revenue of $7.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of +13.66% and -3.73%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.51% lower. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.14. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.38, so we one might conclude that REGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

