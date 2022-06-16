Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.79%: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $556.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 14.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 1.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.62%.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.94, down 61.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion, down 46% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $42.38 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -43.24% and -28.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher within the past month. Regeneron is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Regeneron has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.24 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.16, so we one might conclude that Regeneron is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

