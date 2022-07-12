Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $610.09, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 11.86% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 3, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Regeneron to post earnings of $9.94 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 61.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.77 billion, down 46% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $42.38 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.24% and -28.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Regeneron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.48, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

