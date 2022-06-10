Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.64%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $571.81, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 9.22% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.94, down 61.47% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.77 billion, down 46% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $42.38 per share and revenue of $11.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.24% and -28.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Regeneron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.81.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REGN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.1 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

