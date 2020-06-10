Regeneron (REGN) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $606.59, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $6.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.83 billion, down 5.6% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.93 per share and revenue of $7.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.21% and -1.16%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REGN currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, REGN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.57, so we one might conclude that REGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

