Regeneron (REGN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $587.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.2% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 4.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 64.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.76 billion, down 46.29% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $42.97 per share and revenue of $11.54 billion, which would represent changes of -42.45% and -28.21%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.65% higher. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.64. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.01, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.