Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $747.33, moving +1.38% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 7.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 3, 2022. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.65 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.79 billion, down 19.07% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.05 per share and revenue of $11.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -45.02% and -26.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Regeneron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.73, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 2.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



