Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $595.73, moving +1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 0.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.69%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2022. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.58 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 62.87%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.76 billion, down 46.29% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.88 per share and revenue of $11.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -43.91% and -28.21%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.25% lower. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Regeneron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.99, which means Regeneron is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.75 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.15 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

