Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $508.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 4.29% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 5, 2021. On that day, REGN is projected to report earnings of $8.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.93%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.39 billion, up 10.08% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. REGN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note REGN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.66, which means REGN is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 227, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

