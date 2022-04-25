Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $690.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.7%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 1.18% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2022. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.67 billion, up 5.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.51 per share and revenue of $11.51 billion, which would represent changes of -40.38% and -28.37%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower within the past month. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.4.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.