Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $665.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 5.27% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 1.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.01% in that time.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.98 billion, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.

REGN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $44.56 per share and revenue of $11.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.32% and -26.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Regeneron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Regeneron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.75, so we one might conclude that Regeneron is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

