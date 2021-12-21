Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $606.81, marking a +0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.95%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 6.29% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $18.80, up 97.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.39 billion, up 81.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $70.50 per share and revenue of $15.47 billion, which would represent changes of +124.02% and +82.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.39% higher within the past month. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.11.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

