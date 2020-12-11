Regeneron (REGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $479.77, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had lost 13.97% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $8.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.40 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $30.48 per share and revenue of $8.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of +23.55% and +8.52%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. REGN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note REGN's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.51.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.