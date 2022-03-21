Regeneron (REGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed the most recent trading day at $693.20, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 11.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 6.41%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.36, down 5.36% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.98 billion, up 17.88% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $44.56 per share and revenue of $11.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of -40.32% and -26.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Regeneron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Regeneron is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.59.

Meanwhile, REGN's PEG ratio is currently 1.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

