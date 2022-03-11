Regeneron (REGN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $642.58 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 1.96% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Regeneron is projected to report earnings of $9.36 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 5.36%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.98 billion, up 17.88% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $45.44 per share and revenue of $11.88 billion. These totals would mark changes of -39.14% and -26.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Regeneron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.87. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow REGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.