Regeneron (REGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $760.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.87%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 1.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Regeneron to post earnings of $9.54 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 16.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, down 0.93% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41 per share and revenue of $12.48 billion, which would represent changes of -8.85% and +2.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Regeneron is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.7. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.2.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.