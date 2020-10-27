Regeneron (REGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $582.52, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.42% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 0.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.25% in that time.

REGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 5, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.24, up 8.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.13 billion, up 4.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $28.45 per share and revenue of $8.29 billion, which would represent changes of +15.32% and +5.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. REGN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that REGN has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.47, so we one might conclude that REGN is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow REGN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

