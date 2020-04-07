Regeneron (REGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $501.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.16%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.5%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from REGN as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect REGN to post earnings of $5.73 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.03 billion, up 18.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $27.62 per share and revenue of $8.60 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.96% and +9.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for REGN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.84% lower. REGN currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, REGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 27.9, which means REGN is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.63 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

