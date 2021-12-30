Regeneron (REGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $642.51, marking a -0.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Regeneron as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Regeneron to post earnings of $19.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 104.51%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.39 billion, up 81.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $71 per share and revenue of $15.47 billion, which would represent changes of +125.61% and +82.09%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.29% higher within the past month. Regeneron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.76.

It is also worth noting that REGN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

