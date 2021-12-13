Regeneron (REGN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Regeneron (REGN) closed at $660.15, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 6.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.55%.

Regeneron will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Regeneron to post earnings of $18.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.39 billion, up 81.02% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $70.50 per share and revenue of $15.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +124.02% and +82.09%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Regeneron should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.39% higher. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Regeneron's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

Also, we should mention that REGN has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

