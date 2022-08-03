Regeneron quarterly profit slips as COVID antibody sales dry up

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O reported a 72.5% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by lacklustre sales of its COVID-19 antibody cocktail after the U.S. health regulator decided to limit its use earlier this year.

The drugmaker's net profit fell to $852 million, or $7.47 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with $3.1 billion, or $27.97 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

