US Markets
REGN

Regeneron quarterly profit rises 45% on Eylea strength

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday reported a 45% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from a recovery in demand for its flagship eye drug, Eylea, which took a hit last year due to the pandemic. Net profit increased to $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O on Friday reported a 45% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from a recovery in demand for its flagship eye drug, Eylea, which took a hit last year due to the pandemic.

Net profit increased to $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $792 million, or $6.93 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters