Regeneron quarterly profit rises 45% on Eylea strength

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O on Friday reported a 45% rise in quarterly profit, benefiting from a recovery in demand for its flagship eye drug, Eylea, which took a hit last year due to the pandemic.

Net profit increased to $1.15 billion, or $10.24 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $792 million, or $6.93 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

