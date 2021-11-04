US Markets
Regeneron quarterly profit nearly doubles on strong demand for eczema drug

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's third-quarter profit nearly doubled on Thursday, helped by robust demand for its blockbuster drugs Dupixent to treat eczema and eye treatment Eylea.

The company's net profit rose to $1.63 billion, or $14.33 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share, a year earlier.

